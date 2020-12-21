woman shot at point blank range

New Delhi: Delhi police have arrested a 23-year-old-man who had allegedly shot a woman at point-blank range, injuring her severely, after she turned down his marriage proposal on Friday in Mohan Garden near Dwarka. The woman was shot inside her house in front of her family members. Police said the man is married and has two children, and had been pestering the woman to marry him after they came in contact on social media, about ten months ago.

Police have identified the arrested man as Karan Singh, a resident of Sonepat in Haryana who used to work as a financer. Police have also arrested one of his friends who had accompanied him when Singh shot at the woman. The associate was identified as 22-year-old Praveen Singh from Panipat, a school dropout who worked in a private company.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said they received information at Mohan Garden police station on Friday reporting that a 23-year-old woman, who worked as a beautician at a parlour, had been shot at by two men who barged into her house and opened fire at her in front of the other family members.

Meena said when a police team reached the spot they found that the woman had sustained one bullet injury in her abdomen and had been taken to a nearby private hospital.

The woman’s family members told police that one of the men who tried to kill her was Karan Singh, who had been forcing her to marry him for long time. He had shot her at point-blank range but the woman had survived the bullet injury and is at present under treatment at the hospital, the DCP said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered and search for Karan Singh was started.

Meena said, as local enquiry revealed that the two men had come to the woman’s house on a bike, CCTV footages from the spot were checked to track the two-wheeler. “During investigation, we found that the bike used by the duo was stolen and had a fake number plate. Following hours of technical surveillance and local enquiry, our team got a tip off that Singh would come to Goyla Village area with his accomplice who was also involved in shooting. On this, a trap was laid and both of them were arrested on Saturday,” the officer said.