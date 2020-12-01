Sections
Woman shot dead in Delhi’s Mansarovar Park, daughter injured

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

A 45-year-old woman was killed and her daughter was injured after a man known to them allegedly opened fire at them at their home in Mansarovar Park area in northeast Delhi on Monday evening.

The attackers fled and were not arrested till Tuesday night, the police said.

A senior police officer said a case of murder and attempt to murder was registered at the Mansarovar Park police station and the case is being investigated for personal enmity, family dispute and other possible angles.



A total of three bullets were fired, two of which hit the woman in her head, killing her on the spot.

The third bullet hit the jaw of the woman’s 23-year-old daughter Mehar, additional deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

On Monday around 9 pm, the police station received information about the incident. A team reached the spot and learnt that the woman identified as Shama Khan and her daughter Mehar were shot by a person known to them.

Both of them were taken to a nearby hospital where Khan was declared brought dead. Mehar was shifted to Safdarjung hospital and her condition is out of danger.

The police said the prime suspect had gone to the woman’s home along with two men on Monday night when an altercation broke out between them.

“When the woman’s daughter objected, the man whipped out a pistol and shot her in the jaw. When the woman tried to save her daughter, the man pumped two bullets into her body, one of which hit her in the head. By the time the neighbours could come, the suspects fled,” said the officer, who did not want to be named.

Khan worked with the enforcement team of a power distribution company in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar. She had separated from her husband four-five years ago and lived with her three daughters at a rented home in Mansarovar Park, the police said.

