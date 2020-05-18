Woman shot in Dadri, kin allege murder for dowry

Sections
Updated: May 18, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Police have arrested the husband of a 26-year-old woman and two of his brothers for allegedly murdering the woman for dowry in Dadri’s Escort Colony.

According to police officials, the incident came to light after the police control room received a call from a hospital around 11 am.

“It seems like the woman had been shot and then taken to the hospital by the suspects themselves, where she was declared brought dead. The hospital then called up the police and a team was rushed to the spot from where the woman’s body was sent for an autopsy,” said Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, women safety.

The woman was identified as Rachna Sharma, who had married Dadri resident Vipin Sharma in 2014. The couple has a three-year-old son. Rachna was a native of Aurangabad in Bulandshahr. The woman’s family alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws and filed a complaint.



Police officials said that the woman’s family in their complaint have alleged that she was being tortured by her in-laws for dowry.

On Monday, before the incident, they alleged that there had been a fight at home after which the husband’s younger brother allegedly shot the woman. The family then took her to a private hospital in Greater Noida from where police received the call.

Based on the family’s complaint, a case of dowry death is being registered at Dadri police station against the husband, his two brothers and his paternal uncle.

“The husband and his two brothers have been taken into custody while a probe in the matter is underway,” said the DCP.

