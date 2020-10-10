Sections
Woman stabs stray dog in Nallasopara near Mumbai, booked

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:19 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Tulinj police on Monday booked a woman for allegedly stabbing a stray dog which was roaming in her Shirdi Nagar area, Nallasopara (East). The accused Taslim Ansari, 30, was furious as whenever she passed by the area the stray would bark at her. In a fit of rage, she stabbed the stray with a knife. Ansari is absconding.

The locals applied turmeric on the injuries and informed Nilesh Bombhani, an animal activist who runs the Sadhbhavna Seva Sanstha Trust in Nallsopara. Bombhani rushed the dog to the Dalwi Animal Hospital. The dog is responding to treatment and it would take at least a week for him to be discharged as he has suffered deep internal injuries and gashes on its stomach, said a vet.

The Tulinj police have registered a case under section 429 (injuring animal) of the Indian Penal Code and Animal Cruelty Act, 1960 against Ansari who is yet to be arrested said police. We will issue a notice to her and order her to be present before the Vasai court once the charge sheet is filed.

