Sections
Home / Cities / Woman steals ₹13L from home, gives it to lover

Woman steals ₹13L from home, gives it to lover

A 20-year-old MBBS student from Bhiwandi allegedly stole ₹13 lakh in gold and cash from her house and handed it over to her boyfriend. The boyfriend and his friend fled to Dhule in...

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 20-year-old MBBS student from Bhiwandi allegedly stole ₹13 lakh in gold and cash from her house and handed it over to her boyfriend. The boyfriend and his friend fled to Dhule in Maharashtra and were arrested by Narpoli Police with the jewellery and cash.

According to Narpoli police, the accused Pratik Lale and Hemant Saudane, both aged 21, were arrested on July 24. The arrested were produced before a court on July 25 and have been remanded in police custody till July 30.

Suvrna Songirkar, 40, had registered a theft complaint with Narpoli police on July 22 saying an unknown person had entered her home and stole jewellery and cash worth ₹13 lakh.

However, as there were no signs of forced entry, police suspected some known person would have helped the accused to make duplicate key. Senior inspector Maloji Shinde said, “When we questioned the complainant’s daughter, we found her answers suspicious. After two days of interrogation, she confessed the crime done by her boyfriend and friend. We have arrested them from Dhule where they were hiding. The girl stole the money to have a future with the boy.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cab driver’s son, who had to leave Mumbai due to lockdown, tops school with 92.6%
Jul 30, 2020 01:31 IST
State approaches MERC to bring down power bills
Jul 30, 2020 01:19 IST
SSC results: Most students may join nearby colleges to avoid travel, risks
Jul 30, 2020 01:18 IST
Four become first from 2 tribal villages near Mumbai to pass Class 10 exams
Jul 30, 2020 01:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.