Woman steals ₹13L from home, gives it to lover

A 20-year-old MBBS student from Bhiwandi allegedly stole ₹13 lakh in gold and cash from her house and handed it over to her boyfriend. The boyfriend and his friend fled to Dhule in Maharashtra and were arrested by Narpoli Police with the jewellery and cash.

According to Narpoli police, the accused Pratik Lale and Hemant Saudane, both aged 21, were arrested on July 24. The arrested were produced before a court on July 25 and have been remanded in police custody till July 30.

Suvrna Songirkar, 40, had registered a theft complaint with Narpoli police on July 22 saying an unknown person had entered her home and stole jewellery and cash worth ₹13 lakh.

However, as there were no signs of forced entry, police suspected some known person would have helped the accused to make duplicate key. Senior inspector Maloji Shinde said, “When we questioned the complainant’s daughter, we found her answers suspicious. After two days of interrogation, she confessed the crime done by her boyfriend and friend. We have arrested them from Dhule where they were hiding. The girl stole the money to have a future with the boy.”