Woman survives 35-foot fall into well

A 45-year-old woman from a small village in Mokhada, Rakmi Phufane survived a 35-foot fall after she slipped filling water from a well. As the well had little water, she hit the rocky bottom and...

Updated: May 27, 2020 18:58 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 45-year-old woman from a small village in Mokhada, Rakmi Phufane survived a 35-foot fall after she slipped filling water from a well. As the well had little water, she hit the rocky bottom and suffered injuries on her head and face. Locals rescued her using the stone jutting and took her to a government hospital in Jawhar. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Phufane is a resident of Dapti village in Mokhada which houses around 319 tribal families who work as farm hands. As the lone well in their village dried up in February, the residents were relying on neighbouring villages for water. Phufane’s husband Sakharam said, “My wife and other women decided to walk 3km to another village, by climbing a small hill, to reach another well which had water.”

There were a number of people gathered near well for water. However, when Phufane was fetching water she slipped and fell into the well. As the base and the sides of the wall had sharp stones, she got injured. Some people called a few men from the village who climbed down to the well and rescued her.

Vijay Shetye, Tehsildar, Mokhada, visited Phufane and assured them of help. Shetye also inquired as to why there was a delay in water tanker reaching her village.



