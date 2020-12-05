Woman, teen daughter crushed to death by tipper on Airport road in Chandigarh

The blind curve near Mata Gujri gurdwara in Sector 70 on Airport Road where the mishap took place. The spot is known to be one of the major black spots in Mohali. (HT PHOTO)

A 43-year-old woman and her teenaged daughter were crushed to death after a sand-laden tipper hit their two-wheeler at a blind curve near Mata Gujri gurdwara in Sector 70, on Airport road on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Rajwinder Kaur and 13-year-old Darweshinder Kaur, natives of Bathinda, who were staying in a rented accommodation in Sector 67, Mohali.

The incident took place around 4pm when the mother-daughter duo was on their way to Kharar from Sohana. The spot where the mishap occurred is known to be one of the major black spots in the city. As per the police, the accident took place when the tipper was taking a turn. After the collision, the mother and the daughter fell down on the road and got crushed under the wheels of the tipper. The woman died on the spot while her daughter was declared dead at the hospital.

The driver, identified as Mahitab Singh, a resident of Sangrur, was nabbed from the spot.

Sohana station house officer, inspector Daljit Singh said, “The victim’s family members, who live in Bathinda, have been informed. The body will be kept in the mortuary of civil hospital until they arrive. The post-mortem is to be conducted on Saturday.”

The SHO added that Rajwinder Kaur had moved to Mohali from Bathinda to educate her children.

Flaws in road design had been flagged

Last year in April, Punjab traffic advisor Navdeep Asija, after conducting a three-dimensional (3D) safety audit using drones, had revealed major flaws in design of the Airport Road in Mohali. The report stated that the road is not pedestrian and cyclist-friendly.

OTHER FATAL MISHAPS ON AIRPORT ROAD

The rate of fatalities due to accidents on the Airport Road is double the average for national highways

November 18: A 20-year-old student was killed after an unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle near Dullat Resort on Airport road here.

November 13: A 25-year-old woman died after a motorcycle hit her bicycle near Sector 69/Sector 70 T-Point on Airport road.

November 9: A 48-year-old auto driver was killed in a head-on collision with a car coming from the wrong direction on Airport road in Zirakpur.

October 27: A 19-year-old boy was killed in road mishap, while his two friends sustained injuries, after their speeding car fell off the bridge on Airport road near TDI city. The driver of the car lost control after the driver applied brake to save stray cattle, which were on the road.