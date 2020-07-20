Woman tries to buy phone online, loses ₹1.66 lakh

The NRI Coastal police have booked six persons for duping a woman of ₹1.66 lakh in an online fraud.

The woman was trying to purchase a mobile phone worth ₹40,000 online. She then got a call from six persons who posed as executives and duped her.

According to police, the complainant Vaishali Patankar, 45, is a Navi Mumbai resident and works at Sion Hospital as a counsellor. On July 7, she chose a phone online and agreed to pay ₹40,000 for it along with the accessories. She spoke to a woman, who identified herself as Ashwini.

On the same day, Patankar paid ₹10,000 and transferred ₹21,450 as customs charges the next day. On July 9, the accused convinced her to transfer the GST of ₹30,000.

When Patankar told them that she has paid more than the amount for the phone, the accused promised to refund the extra money during the delivery.

She further paid ₹23,700 for ‘state and local tax’ over the next two days. On July 10, she paid ₹15,700 for shipping charges and on July 13, another ₹11,990 for customs charges. Next day, they asked for ₹17,854 for GST again.

“Patankar still paid the new GST charges and another ₹23,980 towards delivery charges. As the week passed and Patankar continued to pay the amount asked by the accused. She was later asked to ₹37,000 as a five-year insurance cover. This time, she told them she does not require insurance,” said an officer from NRI Coastal police station.

The accused, however, told her they will close her file if she does not pay for insurance, which was mandatory. She then asked to cancel her order, but they further demanded ₹27,990 as refund charges, in their last attempt to dupe her. The woman did not pay the insurance and refund charges, realising this is a never ending con.

She approached the police on Friday after collectively losing ₹1.66 lakh to the week-long fraud. The NRI Coastal police have registered a case of cheating against the six persons.