Woman tries to set herself on fire outside Ghaziabad SSP’s office over land dispute

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 23:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 35-year-old woman from Loni allegedly tried to self-immolate outside the office of the district’s senior superintendent of police alleging inaction on part of the police in a land dispute case she had filed. Officers foiled the and also booked her under provisions of the CrPC, the police said. Bail was granted to her by an executive magistrate later.

The woman, Shahna Parveen, is a resident of Jafrabad in Delhi and has a land dispute with two locals – Ali Jaan and Mohammad Haneef – who are residents of Loni. According to the police, the plot in question is in Loni’s Ashok Vihar of about 250 square metres while about 50 square metres of it is presently vacant. The two men are stated to be taking up some construction at the site to which the woman objected.

“The woman says that she is the owner of the plot while the opposite party also claims ownership. Around 11am on Wednesday, she was spotted by police personnel on duty outside the SSP’s office with a can of inflammable substance. She was immediately nabbed and prevented from taking any drastic step. She was taken to the women’s police station where she was booked under Section 151 (preventive arrest) of Code of Criminal Procedure but later granted bail,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

The police said the woman was not able to produce any document in support of her claim over the piece of land.



“There was some altercation on July 14 after which the police booked the two men, Ali Jaan and Mohammad Haneef, under CrPC 151. After the self-immolation attempt on Wednesday, the woman was asked to go and meet the sub-divisional magistrate of Loni and the area’s circle officer was also asked to take up her complaint. However, she was not able to produce any documentary evidence to support her claim,” Jadaun added.

The officials said that the SDM in his directions on Wednesday evening to the local police directed that both parties will approach the court for resolution of the matter as it is civil in nature. The SDM also directed the local police to maintain status quo at the site and not allow any construction activity, Jadaun added.

