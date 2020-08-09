Women among four arrested for murder bid on relative in Balongi

On Saturday, Inderjit Singh, was present at the disputed plot, when the four persons attacked him with a knife, shovels and sticks. (Getty Images)

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly attacking their relative with various weapons over a property dispute in Balongi village on Saturday.

The accused – Harvinder Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Simranjit Singh and Rupinder Kaur – are all residents of Balongi village.

The victim’s father, Jaspal Singh, said there was an ongoing dispute within their extended family over the possession of a plot in the village.

On Saturday, his son, Inderjit Singh, was present at the disputed plot, when the four persons attacked him with a knife, shovels and sticks. Inderjit was rushed to the Kharar civil hospital by villagers. His condition remains critical.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Balongi police station on Sunday.

The accused were later produced in a local court, which sent them to three-day police remand, said inspector Amardeep Singh from the Balongi police station.