Women at Thane village provide sanitary pads to migrants

Women from a village in Shahapur area provided sanitary pads to migrants going to their hometowns. They have given 135 sanitary napkins so far. The women provided ready-made pads and also stitched cloth-based napkins for the migrants.

The initiative was started by Vidya Farde, a home-maker, whose husband Sharad Farde is a member of Farde village gram panchayat in Shahapur. The couple has been providing food and other basic amenities to migrants. They also distributed 50 pairs of footwear among the women.

“We realised that these families have to walk miles which can take months. I brought around 100 sanitary pads and distributed them among migrants on the Nashik highway. As the stock of pads finished at the medical shop in our area, me and five of my neighbours made 35 pads using cotton and distributed it among women who took shelter near our village,” said Vidya.