Work at Jagraon Bridge likely to begin today in Ludhiana

Put to a halt after imposition of curfew in the state, work on the Jagraon Bridge project is expected to commence from Wednesday as the municipal corporation (MC) has received permission from the district administration to start the construction.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal gave the permission on Tuesday on the condition that the construction company and the MC would ensure that all the guidelines issued by the Union ministry of home affairs, state government and district administration are adhered to. Further, the construction agency has to ensure that necessary precautions are taken by the labourers as well.

Passes, to be issued to the labour and the staff of the construction company, will be valid only for working hours and the MC will have to maintain a record of the issued passes. If it is found that the guidelines are not being followed, permission for construction would be cancelled without any notice.

MC superintending engineer HS Bhullar said, “The MC has received permission to commence work on the project on Wednesday. Instructions have been issued to the contractor to adhere to norms and follow all the guidelines issued by the government and the administration.” Bhullar added, “We cannot fix any deadline for the project as the contractor might face problems in getting construction material during curfew.”

Under the project, the MC has to increase the width of approach roads to the ROB (from the Gurdwara Dukhniwaran side towards Durga Mata Mandir) by three metres, which will allow the roads to be linked to the newly constructed railway over bridge (ROB) bow-string girder.

The MC had commenced work on January 30 amid the claim that it would be completed by April 14. The construction company was expected to meet the deadline, but the project was put to a halt after the announcement of lockdown on March 23. In July 2016, the Railways had closed one leg of the bridge, leading to disturbance in the traffic movement in the city, following which, residents had been pressuring the administration to expedite the reconstruction of the bridge. Residents have also observed three ‘death anniversaries’ of the bridge in the past as a symbolic protest against the authorities.

Work on the smart city project in full swing on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. ( Gurpreet Singh/HT )

SMART CITY PROJECT KICKS OFF

The Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) will also commence work on four projects, including ROB/RUB project on the Pakhowal road railway crossing (deadline August 25); waterfront development along the Sidhwan Canal (July 28); carcass utilisation plant (June 30); development of the Malhar Road as smart road and retrofitting of the Sarabha Nagar market (May 24).

The authorities said the projects might miss the deadlines as over a month has elapsed after the work was stopped due to curfew. Uncertainty also looms over the 24x7 water supply project in the city as the World Bank had given time till March 31 to the MC to find a location for setting up the treatment plant.