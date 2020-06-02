Worker falls to death at Chakan factory, labour contractor booked

Sections
A labour contractor was booked after a worker at a Chakan factory died after he fell off a roof and into a shut furnace. The deceased man was identified as Shrimant Balasaheb Gaikwad, 27, a...

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 20:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A labour contractor was booked after a worker at a Chakan factory died after he fell off a roof and into a shut furnace.

The deceased man was identified as Shrimant Balasaheb Gaikwad, 27, a resident of Hadapsar.

The labour contractor was booked but was not arrested immediately, according to the police.

The incident occurred at 7:30am on Monday when the man climbed up the roof of the shed to change a transparent sheet that was laid on the roof. His foot slipped and he fell into a furnace. The furnace machine was shut, however, the man is suspected to have died due to injuries caused on impact, according to the complaint in the matter.



“The roof is a little over 35 feet above ground level. The furnace was shut. However, he fell straight down. He was awake till he was rushed to the hospital. Around 9am, he was declared dead. The doctor said it was due to internal injuries,” said assistant police inspector Praveen Sampange of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Hanumant Balasaheb Gaikwad, 29, brother of the deceased man and a resident of Gosavi Vasti in Hadapsar.

The shed is located in Kharabwadi area of Khed. The company that the shed belongs to manufactures auto parts for cars, trucks and other vehicles.

A case under sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station.

