Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Workers rescued from fire at Ludhiana factory

Workers rescued from fire at Ludhiana factory

Were stuck on the first floor as the fire broke out on the ground, blocking their only way out; rescued by firefighters.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Over a dozen workers had a narrow escape after a fire broke out at a jacket factory in Sundar Nagar on Wednesday.

As the flames erupted on the ground floor, the workers were stranded on the first floor of the building till the firefighters rescued them with the help of a ladder.

While no one was hurt, stock of the factory, Bilal Enterprises, kept on the ground and first floors was gutted in the incident. It took the firefighters nearly 90 minutes to douse the flames.

Short-circuit in the electricity supply line is suspected to have caused the fire.

Sub fire-officer Atish Rai said, “The workers were on the first floor of the building when the fire broke out on the ground floor, blocking their only way out. Firefighters rescued them and the flames were doused by 6.15pm using three fire tenders, after receiving information around 4.45pm.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
Oct 01, 2020 00:45 IST
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
Sep 30, 2020 23:34 IST
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Sep 30, 2020 22:36 IST
Bihar assembly polls: Nothing less than 70 seats agreeable, Cong tells RJD
Oct 01, 2020 00:03 IST

latest news

Post Art 370, J&K witnesses surge in domestic tourists
Oct 01, 2020 00:49 IST
J&K panchayat body seeks complete implementation of 73rd amendment
Oct 01, 2020 00:45 IST
Maharashtra government submits action plan before NGT to tackle waste at Mumbai mangroves
Oct 01, 2020 00:44 IST
Himachal logs 72 Covid infections, count mounts to 14,819
Oct 01, 2020 00:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.