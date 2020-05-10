Working hours in industrial units to go up from 8 to 12 hours in Bihar

PATNA

The Bihar government will allow working hours in industrial institutions to be extended from eight hours to 12 hours and give some more relaxations in the provisions of the Factories Act 1948, for higher productivity as well as to attract more investment in the state post the lockdown to tackle the slump in commercial activities, state’s labour resources minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said Sunday.

The labour department is likely to issue an order in this regard on Monday.

“We are also going to relax some more provisions in the Factories Act so as to make it more flexible in a bid to attract investment in the state in coming months and generate employment. We have taken the decision as per the guidelines issued by the central government. Our objective is to enhance productivity and also safeguard the interest of workers,” he said.

Asked whether the shops would be covered as per new working hours schedule, the minister said the ambit might increase after weighing the situation in coming weeks. “ Once the situation eases a bit , we will be able to take a decision depending on the requirement,” he said.

The Punjab government has already extended working hours in factories from nine to 12 hours even as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have amended labour laws for giving a boost to industrial activity and also encourage investors to come with big ticket investment in their respective states post lockdown.

Reliable sources said the Bihar government’s labour and industries department has held discussions in the last few days to evolve a strategy for optimum utlisation of labour and to attract more investment in the state given the rise of unemployment after reverse migration from states during the lockdown period following outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

“A few incentives would be given for industrial units to enhance productivity,” said a senior officer in the industry department.

The state government has already kick-started commercial activity after April 20 following some relaxations by the central government in the second phase of lockdown.

As per official figures, 671 food processing units , 95 rubber and plastic units, 678 general services units and 408 industrial units under BIADA ( Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority) are working after being granted permission. In Bihar, there are 2800 micro, small and medium enterprises ( MSME) while four are large industries, including cement factories. Sources said a total of 32,000 workers are working in various industrial units .

“The industry department will follow the order issued to any labour related issues,” said industry minister Shyam Rajak.

Deputy chief minister and finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that several states had extended the working hours and state government was studying the relaxations given by other states in relation to labour laws.