Works of J&K academy of art, culture set to get a digital makeover

The UT administration plans to digitise historical articles published in Sheeraza, a monthly magazine issued by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (HT photo)

As the Galwan Valley has become a bone of contention between India and China, in the eastern part of Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Jammu and Kashmir officials are now planning to digitise the historical articles on the valley published in Sheeraza, a monthly magazine issued by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL).

Ghulam Rasool Galwan had discovered the valley in the 19th century and his biography has been published in one of the special editions of Sheeraza.

For years, the JKAACL has published in-depth articles on J&K and Ladakh, its history, culture and rich heritage. The officials say that the academy is now planning to translate those articles from Urdu, Kashmiri Gojri, Punjabi, and Hindi to English for the younger generation across the country and will be using social media to promote the rich content lying with the academy from decades.

JKAACL secretary Muneer A Raqeeb said the digital platforms and social media sites like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, web sites, and web pages are now the future. “We are starting the process to use these platforms to connect with the younger generation and connoisseurs of good literature living in various parts of the country. We will be digitising Sheeraza, published in Urdu, Hindi, Gojri, Dogri, Pahari and English, and other special numbers and Hamara Adab.

He said that the academy had published articles on Ghulam Rasool Galwan and now everybody wants to know about him and his family and their links with Galwan Valley.

The former secretary of the academy, Rafeeq Masoodi said “It’s going to be of great help to our younger generation to access it once put on social media platforms.’’

He added that Ghulam Rasool Galwan was born in Leh in 1878 and worked as a guide for European explorers and went on several expeditions around Tibet, Central Asia and Ladakh. It was then he discovered the Valley.

Former associate professor of Kashmir University Rafi Ahmad Makhdoomi said only those people knew about the Galwan Valley and its history who have been reading or doing research on the silk route. “The younger generation came to know only after the India and China troops clashed there.’’