World Animal Day: Sale of meat, animal slaughter banned in Vasai-Virar on Sunday

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has banned the slaughter and sale of meat in Vasai and Virar on Sunday, which is World Animal Day. The ban on meat was also imposed on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The order also mentions that strict action will be taken against those found flouting the order.

The ban order, for October 2 and October 4, by the VVMC was issued to abattoirs, meat and poultry sellers on late Thursday evening.

The September 30, order was signed by Vijaykumar Dwase, deputy municipal commissioner which said that the ban was in keeping with the Animal Welfare Board of India’s (AWBI) September 2019 advisory on banning slaughter and sale of all types of meat on Gandhi Jayanti and World Animal Day. This is the first time the Vasai civic body has banned meat slaughter and sale in the twin cities.

The VVMC commissioner D Gangatharan could not be reached for comment. But, Kshitij Thakur, MLA, Nalasopara, which is under the VVMC jurisdiction, said that a ban on meat for specific days is not done and unjustified.

Post the ‘Congo fever’ alert in the Palghar district, including Vasai-Virar, has led to fear about the consumption of meat and poultry products. An alert has been issued by Dr Manek Gursale,Palghar district collector, to all meat sellers and cattle feeders after cases of Congo fever, feared to be spreading from animals to humans through ticks and external parasites, has been reported in Valsad and Surat districts in Gujarat.