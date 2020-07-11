Sections
World Population Day: Covid-19 restricts birth control access, impacts family planning campaign in Ludhiana

World population Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the world’s growing population

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 20:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The rise in Covid-19 cases has hit the family planning campaign of the health department, with residents reluctant to visit the hospital due to the fear of catching the infection. The health department is suggesting the residents avail temporary contraceptives for birth control.

Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said that Punjab health and family welfare department is celebrating Population Stability Fortnight in the state from July 11 to 24. This fortnight aims to promote reproductive health, and reduce maternal, neonatal and child morbidity and mortality.

Dr Bagga said, “As patients are reluctant to visit the hospital for permanent treatment due to the spread of Covid-19, we have offered them a bucketful of alternatives for birth control.” He emphasised on adopting new methods of family planning like Chhaya pills, antra injection and IUCD.

He said that this year’s theme stressed the need for stabilising population in the times of Covid. He added that the basis of a strong nation and family depends upon bringing stability to a growing population even during pandemic like this.



He also encouraged eligible couples to adopt permanent family planning methods such as tubectomy and incisionless sterilisation for males also known as vasectomy and persons adopting these permanent methods are given adequate monetary compensation by the government.

District family welfare officer Dr SP Singh said that every year July 11 is celebrated as World Population Day. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the world’s growing population. At present, the total population of the world is 7.8 billion i.e. 780 crores. China is the most populous country in the world while India is the second-most populous country.

