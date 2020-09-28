Sections
World Rabies Day: Stray dog sterilisation drive held in Kangra

This year’s theme for World Rabies Day is ‘End Rabies: Collaborate, Vaccinate’.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 21:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

A special stray dog sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drive was held at Bir and surrounding areas in Baijnath of Kangra district to mark World Rabies Day on Monday.

The theme for World Rabies Day-2020 is ‘End Rabies: Collaborate, Vaccinate’.

Over a dozen stray dogs were sterilised at the veterinary hospital in Bir and 80 were vaccinated against the rabies virus, said Dr Sandeep Mishra, assistant director of cattle production, Palampur.

These activities were conducted to mark the global occasion and spread awareness among the locals, pet owners and children about rabies and taking care of animals. A talk was also held to educate people about the deadly disease, vaccination protocol and other important information related to rabies, said Mishra.



The programme was held with the support of animal husbandry department.

Medical experts Dr Sachin Sood, Dr Vijay Kapoor and Dr Mukesh participated in the event and contributed their technical know-how at the camp, said Mishra.

Similar camps and vaccination drives were also carried out at Paprola, Bhaura, Chowki and Alampur, the official added.

