Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / World’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet connecting Manali with Leh ready after 10 years

World’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet connecting Manali with Leh ready after 10 years

The 9.2-km Atal Tunnel across the Rohtang Pass was a challenging project and work was undertaken from two ends; the original deadline was less than six years but it took 10 years for construction to be completed

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 08:49 IST

By Asian News International, Manali, Asian News International Manali

The Rohtang tunnel, named Atal Tunnel, after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is set for inauguration. It will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46km. (HT file photo)

The construction of the 9.2-km Atal Tunnel that connects Manali with Leh, the world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, has been completed in a span of 10 years whereas the original estimated time was less than six years.

“Atal Tunnel, connecting Manali to Leh, is the world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet. The estimated period for completion of this tunnel was less than six years but it was completed in 10 years,” chief engineer KP Purushothaman said.

“There are CCTV cameras at every 60 metres and emergency exit tunnels at every 500 metres inside the tunnel. The tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46km and four hours can be saved,” he said.

Fire hydrants have also been installed inside the tunnel in case of any fire incident.



“The induction and de-induction of resources was a difficult task while it was under construction. We did face a lot of challenges but together we were able to complete its construction. The tunnel is 10.5 metres wide, including a 1-metre footpath on both sides,” he said.

Atal Tunnel project director Colonel Parikshit Mehra said that many experts working within the team were of the opinion that the alignment of the tunnel should be changed.

“We have had this dream to connect Leh and this was the first step to the connectivity ladder. This tunnel was a challenging project because we were working from two ends. The other end was in North, across the Rohtang Pass which was accessible only for five months in a year,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
Sep 16, 2020 09:00 IST
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
Sep 16, 2020 05:09 IST
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
Sep 16, 2020 04:51 IST
‘Good’ air days over as AQI starts to spike?
Sep 16, 2020 08:27 IST

latest news

Over 90,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours, 1,290 deaths in India; active cases near million mark
Sep 16, 2020 09:23 IST
IIM CAT 2020 registration deadline extended till Sept 23, here’s how to apply
Sep 16, 2020 09:16 IST
Covid-19 led to global disruptions inTB testing, care
Sep 16, 2020 09:14 IST
Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe resigns, clearing way for successor
Sep 16, 2020 09:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.