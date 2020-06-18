Sections
Worried over finances, shopkeeper commits suicide in Himachal's Kullu

Worried over finances, shopkeeper commits suicide in Himachal’s Kullu

The man was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room by his family members.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(Representative image )

A 36-year-old shopkeeper committed suicide by hanging himself in Kullu district on Thursday.

The deceased, a resident of Bharwari village, had been going through financial trouble as his cloth shop in Bhuntar had been closed amid the ongoing pandemic, police said. He had borrowed money from a bank and a person.



He was rushed to the regional hospital where he was declared brought dead. His body has been handed over to his brother for cremation after conducting a postmortem.



Superintendent of police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said the police were conducting an investigation.

