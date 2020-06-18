Worried over finances, shopkeeper commits suicide in Himachal’s Kullu

A 36-year-old shopkeeper committed suicide by hanging himself in Kullu district on Thursday.

The deceased, a resident of Bharwari village, had been going through financial trouble as his cloth shop in Bhuntar had been closed amid the ongoing pandemic, police said. He had borrowed money from a bank and a person.

The man was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room by his family members.

He was rushed to the regional hospital where he was declared brought dead. His body has been handed over to his brother for cremation after conducting a postmortem.

Superintendent of police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said the police were conducting an investigation.