Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, her coach Om Prakash Dahiya test positive for Covid

Will skip the Saturday’s virtual award ceremony at Sonepat SAI centre where the duo were set to receive Khel Ratna and Dronacharya Award

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 22:48 IST

By Sunil Rahar,

Vinesh Phogat (HT FILE)

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat and her coach Om Prakash Dahiya tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday. The duo were set to receive this year’s Khel Ratna and Dronacharya Award at a virtual award ceremony at Sonepat SAI centre on Saturday.

They had undergone Covid test on Thursday and even taken part in the rehearsal at the SAI centre along with other recipients on Wednesday.

The sportswoman took to Twitter to announce her health status. “I have tested positive for COVID-19 in a test taken yesterday. I am currently showing no symptoms but have isolated myself,” she tweeted.

Vinesh’s brother Harvinder Phogat said his sister is fit and fine. “As a precautionary measure, no one from our family will take part in the award ceremony tomorrow. We are praying for her speedy recovery,” he added.



Calling it a setback, Vinesh’s coach Om Prakash Dahiya said, “I was informed by an official about the test results. I was taken aback as we experienced no symptoms of Covid-19. We both had been practising daily and I even went for cycling this morning.”

Meanwhile, Sonepat district sports officer Ramesh Hooda said the decision on the entry of two other awardees, who were present with Vinesh and her coach Dahiya during the rehearsal programme on Wednesday, will be made by the central officials.

A senior doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said all contacts of Vinesh and Dahiya will have to go observe home quarantine and it was highly likely that the two awardees will also not be allowed to attend the award ceremony.

