Sections
Home / Cities / Wushu coach Kuldeep Handoo receives Dronacharya Award

Wushu coach Kuldeep Handoo receives Dronacharya Award

Elated over the feat, Handoo said it was a dream come true for him and his family.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 22:11 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

Under Handoo, India had won two gold medals in world championships and one in World Cup. (HT Photo)

Indian Wushu team coach Kuldeep Handoo on Saturday became the first Dronacharya awardee from Jammu and Kashmir upon being conferred the honour by President Ramnath Kovind during a virtual ceremony in Chandigarh.

Elated over the feat, Handoo said it was a dream come true for him and his family.

Handoo was an adolescent Kashmiri Pandit when he had to flee Kashmir with his family due to Pak-sponsored militancy. He came to Jammu and took up Wushu to overcome the pain and agony of leaving his home and hearth.

In his initial days, he learnt taekwondo from his coach Vishal Sharma and practiced on uneven ground by the side of the boxing rink at the MA Stadium here.



Due to the Covid pandemic, the award ceremony was held at different venues. Handoo attended the one in Chandigarh.

“I’m delighted and excited. I waited very long for this moment. It is a dream come true for me,” said Handoo, attributing the achievement to his mother Phoola Handoo and father Jawahar Lal Handoo.

“They did a lot for me and never left my side. Though I was good in studies, my mother always supported me in pursuing my passion in sports. My parents went through difficult times after we had to flee Kashmir due to militancy,” he said.

Handoo has decided to take the sport to new heights in India and at the international forum.

Currently serving as an inspector in JK Police, Handoo also thanked his wife Bhavneet for taking special care of his parents and son Bhavkul in his absence.

In 1995, he won his first gold medal at the 6th National Wushu Championship in Mizoram and never looked back. In his long drawn out career of over 25 years, Handoo has won 11 gold medals in national championships and six international medals.

“An inspiration and role model to the youngsters, Handoo has come a long way and richly deserved this award,” said sports analyst Sanjeev Sharma.

Under Handoo, India had won two gold medals in world championships and one in World Cup, 28 silver medals and 57 bronze medals in various other tourneys.

He has already been honoured with the prestigious Sher-i-Kashmir Award and Parshuram Award.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

City reports 46 deaths, 1,968 fresh positive cases on Saturday
Aug 29, 2020 22:17 IST
Following complaints of bed mismanagement, PMC administration appoints officers at hospitals
Aug 29, 2020 22:17 IST
45% of Pune division’s plasma donors from PCMC
Aug 29, 2020 22:16 IST
Wushu coach Kuldeep Handoo receives Dronacharya Award
Aug 29, 2020 22:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.