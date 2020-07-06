Sections
YAD holds dharna outside YPS over ‘excess fee’ charged from parents

Accusing the CM of double speak, YAD president Parambans Singh Romana said while the Punjab government had announced it would file a review petition against the high court verdict in favour of private schools, the schools run by the CM's family were extorting money from parents.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

Members of the Youth Akali Dal (YAD) along with some parents staged a protest outside the Yadavindra Public School (YPS) on Monday, demanding that the school management return the excess fee charged from the students. They also threatened to start a sustained agitation if the matter was not resolved within three days.

The party workers, led by its president Parambans Singh Romana staged a dharna outside the Moti Bagh Palace, the residence of chief minister (CM) Capt Amarinder Singh, after they were stopped on the way to YPS.

Accusing the CM of double speak, Romana said while the state government had announced it would file a review petition against the high court verdict in favour of private schools, the schools run by the CM’s family were extorting money from parents.

He said the branches of YPS in Patiala and Mohali had extorted fee from parents even before the high court verdict was out.



