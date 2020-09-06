Sections
YAD seeks Punjab health minister’s dismissal for mismanaging Covid pandemic

The Youth Akali Dal (YAD) on Saturday demanded the resignation of health and family welfare minister Balbir Sidhu, claiming that he had completely mishandled th covid-19 situation...

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Youth Akali Dal (YAD) on Saturday demanded the resignation of health and family welfare minister Balbir Sidhu, claiming that he had completely mishandled th covid-19 situation in the state.

YAD state chief Parambans Singh Banti Romana claimed, “After the clear cut indictment of the Congress government by its own health advisor for mishandling the covid-19 crisis, the health minister should be dismissed. The CM should also come out of hiding and take urgent steps to restore the trust of the people in government health services,” he said.

Addressing a digital press conference, Romana also announced that the party would launch a programme aimed at encouraging plasma donation by calling upon youth activists who had recovered from covid to donate their plasmas to pandemic patients.

“The high fatality rate coupled with the Congress government’s failure to upgrade and maintain health services was reason enough to dismiss the health minister. However, the report of the state’s health advisor KK Talwar is an indictment of the chief minister also because the expert has also pointed out the state’ inability to manage containment zones, which was the job of the state police, which reports to the chief minister,” he said.



