Sections
Home / Cities / Yamuna authority allots land to four companies, generates ₹80cr in revenue

Yamuna authority allots land to four companies, generates ₹80cr in revenue

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday allotted land to four manufacturing companies generating a revenue of nearly ₹80 crore. Officials said...

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:50 IST

By Vinod Rajput,

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday allotted land to four manufacturing companies generating a revenue of nearly ₹80 crore. Officials said the investment by the four companies will boost growth along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway and will generate more than 1,110 jobs in the region.

Yeida has allotted 161,784 square metres of industrial land to a firm that deals in manufacturing packaging films. Officials of the authority said the company alone will create 761 jobs and invest ₹959 crore into the project.

Apart from this one big major allotment, the Yeida also allotted industrial land to three private companies, which will set up industrial units along the expressway. These three companies will create 380 jobs in this region and the authority. Plots spread over 500 square metres each have been allotted to the three companies at a total cost of ₹21.88 crore. These private companies are into manufacturing of boxes, paper products, and oil dryout equipment.

“The investment by the companies will not only create jobs but also boost growth and attract other companies to invest in this region,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer, Yeida.



The allotments were made after a committee headed by Yeida CEO and other senior officials interviewed officials of at least five private companies virtually on Tuesday.

Yeida has been allotting industrial land via an open-ended scheme that does not have a deadline. The authority evaluates the profile of companies who apply to get the industrial plots and final selections are made over online interviews.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DMRC, CISF say they are ready for Metro’s reopening
Aug 25, 2020 23:07 IST
Mohali hits highest single-day Covid-19 death count of 7
Aug 25, 2020 23:07 IST
Pirlo wants players to have same spirit as Conte’s Juventus
Aug 25, 2020 23:07 IST
Mohali man booked for raping Delhi woman in 2018
Aug 25, 2020 23:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.