Yamuna authority allots land to four companies, generates ₹80cr in revenue

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday allotted land to four manufacturing companies generating a revenue of nearly ₹80 crore. Officials said the investment by the four companies will boost growth along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway and will generate more than 1,110 jobs in the region.

Yeida has allotted 161,784 square metres of industrial land to a firm that deals in manufacturing packaging films. Officials of the authority said the company alone will create 761 jobs and invest ₹959 crore into the project.

Apart from this one big major allotment, the Yeida also allotted industrial land to three private companies, which will set up industrial units along the expressway. These three companies will create 380 jobs in this region and the authority. Plots spread over 500 square metres each have been allotted to the three companies at a total cost of ₹21.88 crore. These private companies are into manufacturing of boxes, paper products, and oil dryout equipment.

“The investment by the companies will not only create jobs but also boost growth and attract other companies to invest in this region,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer, Yeida.

The allotments were made after a committee headed by Yeida CEO and other senior officials interviewed officials of at least five private companies virtually on Tuesday.

Yeida has been allotting industrial land via an open-ended scheme that does not have a deadline. The authority evaluates the profile of companies who apply to get the industrial plots and final selections are made over online interviews.