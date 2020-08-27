Yamuna authority office shut down due to Covid 19 cases

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) shut its head office in sector Omega 1 on Thursday after eight employees were tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The district health department had tested around 200 members of the office for antigens on Thursday as part of a camp.

“Eight staff members from different departments were found positive in the antigen tests. We closed the office immediately and took necessary action. Now the office will remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Those who want to visit the office for work should turn up on Monday,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer of YEIDA. The office will be sanitised during the days it is shut. “We have decided to conduct sanitization of all departments such as industrial, commercial, group housing, land and institutional among others before the office resumes operations on Monday.”

Those who tested negative will be tested again using the “gold standard” reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) soon, as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocols.

Earlier, 12 employees who tested positive for the disease had recovered, said officials.

Yeida controls development of urban and industrial areas along 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. It is also developing land for the Noida International Greenfield airport project at Jewar along expressway.