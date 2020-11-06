Yamuna sells residential plots, land for schools, naturopathy facility near airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday allotted residential plots via a lucky draw to individual plot buyers who want to build houses near the upcoming Jewar airport.

The authority had on August 24, 2020, launched this plot scheme to offer individual residential plots in close proximity to the Noida international greenfiled airport in Jewar, along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

The authority offered a total of 1,075 residential plots in sectors 17, 18, 20 and 22, which are only 5km away from the airport site. The plots are in the size of 120 ssquare metres (sqm), 162 sqm, 200 sqm, 300 sqm, 500 sqm, 1,000 sqm and 4,000 sqm.

The authority is set to earn ₹336 crore revenue from the sale of these plots at a rate of ₹16,550 per sqm. The lucky draw took place at the Sector P3 community center in the presence of a committee that monitors the allotment process. The authority recorded the process via videography to maintain transparency.

“We have received extremely good response for this scheme and that too during this Covid-19 pandemic when many people are experiencing financial distress. We are happy to have received extremely positive response towards all our schemes and we have earned revenue during these tough times,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer,Yeida.

It has 391 plots of size 120 sqm, 281 plots of 162 sqm, 41 plots of 200 sqm, 238 plots of 300 sqm, 41 plots of 500 sqm, 74 plots of 1,000 sqm and nine plots of 4,000 sqm.

The Yeida received 1,333 applications for 120 sqm size plots, 790 applications for 162 sqm plots, 54 applications for 200 sqm plots, 241 applications for 300 sqm plots, 18 applications for 500 sqm plots, 14 for 1,000 sqm plot and two applications for 4,000 sqm plots, said officials.

“The demands for bigger size plots are not that high -- only two have applied for the 4, 000 sqm plots, and 14 for 1,000 sqm plots. We will break these unsold plots into smaller units in the future and then sell them,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida.

The authority has allotted 985 plots in all sizes and earned ₹336 crore revenue. It has also allotted land for naturopathy facility and schools to four organizations. The school plots have been allotted after interviews and application processing, said officials. Other details of the school plots are yet to be shared by Yeida.