Sections
Home / Cities / Yamunanagar, Ambala districts brace for monsoon

Yamunanagar, Ambala districts brace for monsoon

Get drains cleaned, issue helpline number to tackle waterlogging

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 02:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

The district administrations of Yamunanagar and Ambala are readying themselves to tackle waterlogging in low-lying areas ahead of the monsoon onset.

Several villages near the Yamuna river in Yamunanagar are prone to floods and a helpline number (01732-237801) has been issued, which will be available 24 hours for residents. A flood control room has also been established for the district.

Deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar said that people can get information related to waterlogging in the agricultural area, waterlogging in the populated area of the village, erosion in the river, canal etc.

“Any other information related to the electricity department, health, medicines and ambulances, in case of flooding in any part of the district can be given on this number,” he added.



“To prevent erosion of agricultural land, embankments are being made on the banks of Somnadi, Pattharla River and Chikan. Other than this, the civic bodies are carrying out the cleaning works of drains,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Ambala, DC Ashok Kumar Sharma, while holding a meeting of the irrigation department, civic bodies, NHAI and other officials concerned, gave instructions related to cleaning of drains. Along with this, the DC has asked to make necessary arrangements in the event of waterlogging or flood.

Executive officer of MC (Sadar Zone) Vinod Nehra informed the DC that most of the drains have been cleaned in Ambala Cantonment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yamunanagar, Ambala districts brace for monsoon
Jul 03, 2020 02:26 IST
No bidder for Ludhiana Improvement Trust complex; dept earns ₹4.83 crore by auctioning 19 other properties
Jul 03, 2020 02:26 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jul 03, 2020 02:23 IST
Teachings and quotes by the Dalai Lama to find inner strength and happiness
Jul 03, 2020 02:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.