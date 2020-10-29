Yamunanagar assault case: FIR against unknown person for impersonating as OSD to Anil Vij

A day after JJP district chief Arjun Singh’s son Bhupinder and his three friends were booked for allegedly pointing gun and threatening some villagers, Yamunanagar police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against an unknown person for impersonating as OSD to Haryana home minister Anil Vij and threatening the Buria station in-charge.

The impersonator claimed to be Vijay Sharma, who is the PA to Anil Vij.

The audio of the phone call has been widely shared. The caller can be heard intimidating the police officer, asking him on why did he threaten “his friend Bhupinder” and “to reply with a solution within 10 minutes.”

On the complaint of station in-charge Lajja Ram, a case was registered under Sections 170, 186, 353 and 419 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the IT Act. In his complaint, Lajja Ram said, “As per my knowledge, this was not the voice of Vijay Sharma.”

Vijay Sharma, who is the PA to Anil Vij at Chandigarh office did not respond to calls and messages. However, home minister Anil Vij, while talking to mediapersons, said ,“I was not aware of the matter but came to know that the call was made by someone impersonating as my PA. I’ve asked for a probe into the matter.”.

Yamunanagar superintendent of police (SP) Kamaldeep Goyal said this is the second FIR in the matter and two people have been arrested in the assault case so far. On being asked about the allegations that the accused were allowed to go, the SP said, “All the accused were brought for interrogation. However, there was no complaint till then and so they were allowed to go. Now, two of them have been arrested while Bhupinder along with his friend is absconding.”

Meanwhile, JJP leader and Ex-MLA Arjun Singh said the issue is being politicised. “My son was going home and got stuck in this road blockade. He stepped out of the car to check the situation but was attacked instead by the villagers who have their vested interests in the mining business. The complainant Balram has stolen Rs 58,000 from Bhupinder’s car,” he said, adding that they will lodge a theft case soon.

“The station in-charge should have regulated the traffic. I have received a call from Dushyant Chautala, who asked me about the case. Some people are trying to malign the party’s image. I’ve demanded a clean investigation in the case,” Singh told reporters.