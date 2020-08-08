Sections
Home / Cities / Yamunanagar district BJP chief Mahender Khatri dies at 65

He was undergoing treatment for a lung disease at a Chennai-based hospital.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 18:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Mahender Khatri (HT File)

Yamunagar district’s BJP president Mahender Khatri, 65, breathed his last on Friday night at a hospital in Chennai where he was undergoing treatment for a lung disease.

Khatri is survived by his wife and three children.

MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora said, “I got to know about his sad demise early morning. Khatri’s son left for Chennai in the afternoon to bring back his body. After the procedures are completed, the body will reach Yamunanagar on Sunday and the funeral could take place on Monday.”

“Khatri was unwell from quite some time. Even then, he was involved in party activities with dedication and discipline. He helped party workers in every possible way without any bias,” Arora said.



Khatri was elected as BJP’s Yamunanagar district chief for the second time in 2016. Earlier, he had served as the district chief from 2006-2008.

Education minister Kanwar Pal has also expressed sorrow on his demise. “Mahender Khatri and his family have remained connected with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since long. Khatri has held various positions in the party and has served as district general secretary, district deputy president,” Pal said.

