Yamunanagar jail inmate dies in hospital, kin allege negligence

His father says that he had started vomiting after consuming lassi.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 01:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

He was an accused in an attempt to murder case. (HT FILE)

After a Yamunanagar jail inmate died at the civil hospital here on Saturday, his family members blamed the prison authorities for negligence.

As per information, Raman was an accused in an attempt to murder case. He, along with his accomplices, had allegedly beat up locals following a dispute on Holi.

The jail authorities said that Raman’s health started deteriorating in the afternoon, so he was taken to the jail hospital and later shifted to the civil hospital.

However, the deceased’s family created a ruckus at the hospital and refused to take the body after the autopsy, alleging negligence by the jail authorities.



Following this, police reached the spot and senior cops tried to pacify the family members.

Raman’s father Rajendra Valmiki said, “Raman had lassi inside the jail after which he started vomiting. I’ve demanded the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of his treatment inside the jail.”

Jagadhari DSP Sudhir Taneja said, “The post-mortem exam has been conducted and the cause of death would be known once the autopsy report is out. We’ve initiated a judicial probe as the death is related to jail.”

