Yamunanagar MC inspector caught taking bribe

Yamunanagar MC sanitation inspector Anil Nain, along with one Deepak, was arrested by a vigilance team late on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹2 lakh.

The duo was presented in a court on Saturday, vigilance officials said.

Nain had allegedly asked for ₹3 lakh for clearing some objections for a sanitation tender of the brother of a BJP leader, Jangsher Singh.

Jangsher said his brother Jindal Kumar, a contractor, had already given ₹1 lakh to the accused and before giving the pending amount, he filed a complaint.

“My brother had applied for a new tender with all required documents. Nain sought bribe in the name of his seniors,” he added.

DSP Om Prakash Sharma, who was a part of the raiding team said, “We arrested Nain and his friend Deepak from Sasoli Road with the amount. Nain was sent to two-day police remand and Deepak to judicial custody.”