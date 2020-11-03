Sections
Yamunanagar police lodge FIR against mining violations along Yamuna

In October, the villagers of Kanalsi area in Yamunanagar had claimed that mining contractors are constructing illegal bunds across the Yamuna, in blatant violation of environmental norms.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 17:43 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

Police on Monday lodged an FIR against illegal mining and alleged “diversion of the natural flow of Yamuna” by a mining agency at Jathlana police station in Yamunanagar.

The case under Section 431 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 45 of the Canal and Drainage Act, Haryana, was registered on the complaint of Jaswinder Singh Hooda, sub-divisional officer (SDO) Radaur at irrigation and water resources department.

In his complaint, Hooda said he visited the Jathlana site with junior engineers Sanjeev Kumar and Rahul on September 21. “We found that the mining agency PS Buildtech Jathlana (B-12) is trying to divert the natural flow of Yamuna against the NGT guidelines,” he said.

Hooda had lodged a similar complaint on October 23 at Jathlana police station against M/S Kawaljeet Singh Batra, B-13, MT Karehra Ghat for carrying out illegal mining and obstructing the natural flow of Yamuna at Karhera village.



Hooda said, “We had visited the Jathlana site in September. After a few days, the mining agency had cleared the area. However, we had already filed a complaint by then.”

Station in-charge sub-inspector Dhaam Pal said, “We will visit the site to crosscheck the photographs and evidence submitted by the complainant. The violations will also be checked with nishandehi (measurements).”

He said, “Even if the area has been cleared by the firm, we have the old photographs and the case can be based on it.”

In October, the villagers of Kanalsi area in Yamunanagar had claimed that mining contractors are constructing illegal bunds across the Yamuna, in blatant violation of environmental norms, so as to reach the riverbed to carry out sand excavation.

