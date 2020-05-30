Year of conviction, courage: Jai Ram on first anniversary of Modi 2.0

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completion of one year of the second term of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and termed it as a year of conviction, courage and commitment which has laid a sound foundation of strong, vibrant and self-reliant India.

CM said that the first year of PM Modi-led central government in his second term which has taken several key decisions including the abrogation of Article 370, criminalisation of triple talaq, anti-terror terrorism law, Citizenship (Amendment) Act besides paving the way for construction of a magnificent Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the abolition of triple talaq has provided great succour to the Muslim womenfolk and paved the way for their empowerment. Similarly, the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir was a historic decision that was necessary for the full integration of Kashmir into India. It also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh division, sending a strong message to Pakistan that Delhi was prepared to retaliate in the same capacity, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that another historic decision taken by the NDA government during one year of its tenure was the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from three neighbouring Muslim majority countries (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh) on the ground of religious persecution, prompted intense violent protests.

CM said that the coronavirus pandemic has once again proved the political farsightedness and political will of PM Narendra Modi in effectively tackling the crisis. When even most powerful nations of the world were struggling hard to control this pandemic, the situation of India was far better than most of these countries due to the timely decision of lockdown taken by the PM. Steps taken by the Union Government had even been appreciated by the World Health Organization.

Jai Ram Thakur said that to bring out the nation from this pandemic the present Union government also announced the largest economic package of 20 lakh crore to revive all the sectors and all sections of the society. He said that ₹1 lakh crore was allocated under MNREGA and about 80 crore people were provided subsidized ration and deposited money in the accounts of 20 crore women under Jandhan Yojana to provide relief to them in the hour of distress.