Yeida earmarks 350 acres of land for ‘medical device’ park in Sector 28

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has earmarked 350 acres of land for ‘medical device’ park in Sector 28 and also sent a proposal to the state government. The authority is expecting ₹5,250 crore investment in this project if it is executed, said officials.

Under the scheme ‘promotion of medical device park’ in follow-up to the ministry of chemical, fertilizer and pharmaceuticals’ July 27 order, the Uttar Pradesh government had on August 4 appointed Yeida as state implementing agency to execute this project. Subsequently, Yeida has roped in the Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT), Visakhapatnam to prepare the detailed project report for this project.

“The UP government has sent our proposal to the Union ministry of chemical, fertilizer and pharmaceuticals for necessary approvals. Once all formalities are completed, the ambitious project will witness further progress. This project will give boost to manufacturing of medical devices such as ventilator, PPE kits, X-ray machines and other products,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The authority has earmarked 350 acres in sector 28 along the 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. In phase I, Yeida will carve out 120 plots for setting up manufacturing units in this park. In Phase-II, the authority will carve out 90 plots, which will be allotted to interested investors.

“Once approved, the government of India will provide Rs1,000 crore funding for the development of this project that will be a milestone in medical field,” said Singh.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, 13 other states are also planning to set up the medical device park in their respective areas. “The UP government is also planning to develop a bulk drug manufacturing project in Jhansi. We cannot set up a bulk drug manufacturing units along the Yamuna Expressway as it is a green corridor,” said Singh.

The UP government has appointed Yeida as state implementing agency because the industrial body is handling large scale industrial projects and huge investments since Noida International Greenfield Airport project has picked up pace.

“Due to airport project, setting up industrial units or other businesses have their own advantage along the Yamuna Expressway. As a result, we will easily get investment in medical device park too,” said Singh.