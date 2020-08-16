Yeida extends date for submission of applications for MSME park plots

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has extended till August 20 the date for those who want to apply for a plot in a scheme meant for Apparel Park, micro, small, medium and enterprises and handicrafts located in sector 29.

“Earlier the last date to submit the applications was August 15, 2020. But the applicants faced difficulties in submitting their respective applications due to technical glitches that may have cropped up in the niveshmitra portal, where applications are being submitted. The state government therefore has decided to extend the submission date to August 20 and informed us via email to communicate this information,” said Shailendra Bhatia officer on special duty of the YEIDA.

The authority had on January 26, 2020 launched this scheme on 380 hectares located next to the site, where Noida International Greenfield airport project is proposed. The authority has a target to create around 7 lakh jobs and collect Rs 25,000 crore investment if all plots are sold out, said officials.

The Yeida is offering plots in sizes of 250, 300, 350, 400, 450 and up to 40,000 square metres. There are 514 plots in the MSME category, 213 in apparel segment and 203 plots are available in handicrafts category, said officials.

The application forms for the scheme has been made available on www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com from February 2, 2020, said officials. The last date of hard copy submission was April 10, 2020. After downloading the forms, the applicants were to be submit their filled-up forms at www.niveshmitra.up.nic.— the portal that deals with industrial schemes.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic disruptions, the last date for submission of filled-up forms was earlier extended to August 15, 2020.