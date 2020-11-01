Yeida to set up dedicated cell for registry of properties

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has decided to set up a dedicated registry cell for plot allottees who want to execute sublease deed of their properties.

The registry or sublease deed cell will be having four counters to assist the plot allottees, officials said. The cell will be set up at the ground floor of the Yeida’s main administrative building located in Greater Noida’s sector Omega-I. It has three floors with customer relation office and industry office on the ground floor.

The move comes after the authority realised that the plot allottees have to face inconvenience during the process of getting the sublease agreement done.

“We will start the facility from next week at our office so that plot allottees do not face any inconvenience in getting sublease done,” Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida, said on Saturday.

In 2009, Yeida had allotted 21,000 residential plots in sectors 18 and 19. In the past nine years, the authority could not develop these sectors and most of the plot allottees are yet to obtain the possession. In the last one year, the authority has offered possession to 14,000 allottees and it is on way to offer possession to remaining 7,000 plot allottees, the officials said.

According to the officials, the authority has said that if the plot allottees get the sublease deed done by December this year, they will not have to pay any extra penalty for delay in payment.