Home / Cities / You can pay power bills in instalments, Maharashtra energy minister tells consumers

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 02:26 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

Following complaints of “inflated bills” in the past two-three days, Maharashtra state energy minister Nitin Raut said that consumers need not pay the lump sum bill amount, but can do so in easy instalments.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Raut said that the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) is not trying to “cheat” any consumer.

“As meter-reading was not possible in April and May, consumers have received bills with the actual reading of the past three months. There has also been a revision in rates as approved by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission since April 1,” Raut said, adding that MSEDCL has also faced losses worth ₹3,500 crore in the absence of physical reading.

“Consumers can pay the amount in instalments; we will not cut power supply in any case,” he added.



A senior official from MSEDCL said that consumers can visit the website https://billcal.mahadiscom.in/consumerbill/ to check all the information pertaining to their bill.

“If consumers are still not convinced, then they can visit their respective sub-division to seek clarity over the bill and to avail easy instalments,” the official said.

Despite complaints by consumers across the state, distribution companies maintained that there was been no error on their part and that there has been an increase in power usage owing to summer and lockdown, with most people at home and the meter-reading suspended. MSEDCL supplies power to 2.30 crore people in the state.

