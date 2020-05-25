Sections
Home / Cities / Youngsters near Mumbai come to the rescue of stranded migrants

Youngsters near Mumbai come to the rescue of stranded migrants

With migrant workers struggling to travel back home, a group of samaritans in Vasai has stepped forward to help them.The group on Saturday night facilitated the travel of over 100 labourers from Vasai...

Updated: May 25, 2020 01:04 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

With migrant workers struggling to travel back home, a group of samaritans in Vasai has stepped forward to help them.

The group on Saturday night facilitated the travel of over 100 labourers from Vasai to their hometown in Tamil Nadu. “It took us over two weeks to get doctors’ certificates, police permission, travel permit and permission from local tehsildars in TN,” said 30-year-old Kaustubh Bhalekar, a student, who started a ‘Humans I Met’ campaign with his friends. “We realised we need funds to get things rolling and so sought help of other citizens.”

The group will help another 130 labourers leave the city in another train in the coming week. “It was amazing to see everyone involved in the project, with bureaucrats from TN and Maharashtra going out of their way to make the project possible,” said 31-year-old Vishal Vincent, a PR professional.

“We have served food and water to thousands of stranded migrants in and around Navi Mumbai.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai civic body withdraws notice sent to doctor for prescribing Covid-19 swab test
May 25, 2020 01:26 IST
6 customs officers in Mumbai test positive for Covid-19
May 25, 2020 01:23 IST
Lockdown forces many to change profession
May 25, 2020 01:30 IST
Youngsters near Mumbai come to the rescue of stranded migrants
May 25, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.