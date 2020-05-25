Youngsters near Mumbai come to the rescue of stranded migrants

With migrant workers struggling to travel back home, a group of samaritans in Vasai has stepped forward to help them.

The group on Saturday night facilitated the travel of over 100 labourers from Vasai to their hometown in Tamil Nadu. “It took us over two weeks to get doctors’ certificates, police permission, travel permit and permission from local tehsildars in TN,” said 30-year-old Kaustubh Bhalekar, a student, who started a ‘Humans I Met’ campaign with his friends. “We realised we need funds to get things rolling and so sought help of other citizens.”

The group will help another 130 labourers leave the city in another train in the coming week. “It was amazing to see everyone involved in the project, with bureaucrats from TN and Maharashtra going out of their way to make the project possible,” said 31-year-old Vishal Vincent, a PR professional.

“We have served food and water to thousands of stranded migrants in and around Navi Mumbai.”