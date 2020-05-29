Sections
Home / Cities / Youth Akali Dal in Ludhiana demands waiver of school fee, electricity bill

Youth Akali Dal in Ludhiana demands waiver of school fee, electricity bill

Says Congress demanding waives from other state government but now giving allowances in Punjab

Updated: May 29, 2020 20:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Youth Akali Dal workers, led by district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha, protested against the state government and demanded waiver of school fee and electricity bill here on Friday.

The protest march started from Jagraon Bridge and ended outside the Congress office. Gosha said Congress president Sunil Jakhar had demanded that the central government should deposit Rs 10,000 in every person’s account, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had sought that the Uttar Pradesh government waive electricity bills.

Then why were the Punjab Congress leaders not asking Captain Amarinder Singh to waive the electricity bills during lockdown and give allowance to people, he asked.

