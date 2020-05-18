Sections
Home / Cities / Youth Akali Dal workers seek power bill, school fees waiver

Youth Akali Dal workers seek power bill, school fees waiver

They said due to the curfew in the state for 55 days, they had no source of income during this period and expressed their helplessness in paying power bill and school fees of the last two months

Updated: May 18, 2020 20:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The members of the Youth Akali Dal and local residents staged a protest against the state government seeking waiver of electricity bill and school fees, at Dugri here on Monday.

They rued that due to the curfew in the state for 55 days, they had suffered losses in business and expressed their helplessness in paying power bill and school fees of the last two months.

Ramandeep Singh of Dungri said, “I have a cloth shop which had been closed for the past two months. I paid salaries to my employees and used savings to run my house. The school, in which, my two children are enrolled collects fees quarterly and I don’t have ₹9,000 to pay them.”

Youth Akali Dal district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha said that since Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to waive electricity bills, she should also ask Punjab government to forgo our power bills.



Gosha said the people even do not have money to deposit school fees and the state government should ask schools to not charge fees from parents as they had no source of income during the lockdown.

