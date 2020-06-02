Sections
Youth booked for raping, impregnating 16-year-old Chandigarh girl

Matter came to fore after the girl complained of abdominal pain and was taken to GMCH, Chandigarh

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused. (HT Photo)

Zirakpur police have booked a local youth for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old Chandigarh girl.

The case came to light when the minor was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, with abdominal pain, and was found pregnant on Monday.

The victim told the police that she met a youth named Kuldeep in October 2019. Kuldeep took her to a room in Baltana where he raped her and dropped her back in Chandigarh. She never revealed the matter to anyone out of fear.

Chandigarh Police referred the case to Zirakpur police, who registered a case under Section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



Zirakpur SHO Gurwant Singh said they had started investigation and were conducting raids to nab the accused.

