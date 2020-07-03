Sections
Youth Congress worker ends life in Ludhiana, woman among four booked for abetment

Leaves behind suicide note alleging the accused were harassing him to pay more despite him paying off a loan.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Four persons, including a woman, were booked for abetment to suicide after a 29-year-old trader, who was also a Youth Congress worker, ended his life by consuming poison in New Tagore Nagar on Friday.

The deceased left behind a suicide note stating that he had availed of a loan from the accused and returned the principal amount, but the accused were harassing him for more money.

Taking note of the suicide note and statement of his father, police have booked Rajni of Kitchlu Nagar, and Ricky Bedi, Sonu Malhotra and Mintoo, all residents of Haibowal Kalan.

According to the deceased’s father, his son owned a marble store and took a business loan of Rs 2.35 lakh from Rajni and Rs 75,000 from Ricky Bedi in 2018.



Though his son had paid off the loan, Rajni had been harassing him to return Rs 15 lakh and Bedi was demanding Rs 5 lakh.

On Thursday, he consumed some poisonous substance. After his family discovered him, he was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Assistant sub-inspector Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had booked the accused under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The Haibowal police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

