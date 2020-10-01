Youth Congress workers try to ‘vandalise’ BJP office in Ludhiana

BJP leaders have lodged a complaint against Youth Congress workers for allegedly trying to vandalise the BJP office located near Clock Tower on Thursday.

In a hurriedly called press conference, State BJP vice-president Parveen Bansal, general secretary Jeevan Gupta and spokesperson Anil Sareen condemned the act and demanded stringent action against the Congres workers for attempting to vandalise the BJP office.

The incident, they said, took place on Thursday afternoon when the Youth Congress workers gathered near the Clock Tower to burn the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest against the rape and brutal killing of a girl in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

BJP leader Jeevan Gupta said that the Youth Congress workers took the effigy at the BJP party office located on the first floor and tried to set it on fire. They alleged that some of the Congress workers even tried to vandalise the party office.

However, the BJP workers swung into action and prevented the incident. Later, the BJP workers lodged a police complaint in this regard, said Gupta.

It is being alleged that the act of burning effigy was carried out by the same group of Congressmen who were involved in assaulting Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader Sunny Kainth.

Sharing details, Anil Sareen accused the police of remaining a mute spectator. “The Congress workers reached the first floor and tried to vandalise the BJP office. All this happened right in front of the police but the cops did nothing. It was when the BJP workers stopped them from vandalising the office that the police intervened and took the workers downstairs,” said Sareen.

SHO of Division Number 1 police station Inspector Harjit Singh said that the complaint has been received and the matter was being investigated. He admitted that the Youth Congress workers had reached till the first floor but soon they have rushed downstairs. “No attempt to burn effigy was made,” said the SHO.

Speaking on the issue, district president of Youth Congress Yogesh Handa said that it was a peaceful protest being carried out in the presence of mediapersons. “The protest was to wake up the BJP government and its blind followers from their slumber. Our national security is being compromised, our GDP is at an all-time low, businesses have ruined completely. The government has failed to keep a tab on the Covid-19 pandemic. To top it all, the government has introduced a pro-corporate farmer bill to crush the poor farmers and then the news of the gruesome gang-rape case at UP has sent shockwaves across the country. Our peaceful protest was pertaining to all these issues. We have not burnt the effigy of PM Modi. We had visited the market, where the BJP office is also located, to protest. BJP workers are making false complaints,” he said.