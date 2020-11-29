Youth held for killing one, injuring another in Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony

The Panchkula police on Saturday said they had arrested a resident of Rajiv Colony for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old man from Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh.

The accused was identified as Sudhir, a man in his late 20s.

Shiv Shankar of Mauli Jagran Complex in Chandigarh told the police that his younger brother Ravi Shankar, 30, used to live with them and work in a meat shop in Rajiv Colony.

He added, “I was at home when a few men came and informed me that my younger brother had been attacked with a knife and was lying injured in Rajiv Colony, from where the police took him to Sector-6 civil hospital.”

At the hospital, he was told that his brother had succumbed to injuries. Police said one Deepu of Rajiv Colony had an enmity with Sudhir who also lives in the same colony. At around 10.30pm, Sudhir attacked Ravi Shankar. Even Deepu was seriously injured and rushed to GMCH-32.

The complainant said that there was a possibility that there were other boys involved along with Sudhir. A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Burnt body found in Morni

The police found a body of a 40-year old man named Madan lying burnt at his house. Police said the man was a habitual drinker and was under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened. There was a possibility that he burnt his mattress with a bidi/cigarette, they added.

On Friday night, when the brother of the deceased, who lived 500 meters away from him, went to see his brother at 11:30pm, he saw smoke coming out of his house. The police were informed, but no case has been registered so far.