Youth held from Gujarat for threatening comedienne

Vadodara police on Sunday night arrested a man for allegedly threatening to rape a stand-up comedienne over her alleged insulting remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji and abusing...

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 02:12 IST

By Surendra P Gangan,

Vadodara police on Sunday night arrested a man for allegedly threatening to rape a stand-up comedienne over her alleged insulting remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji and abusing her.

The accused, Shubham Mishra, is booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. Vadodara police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said, “The accused is in our custody.”

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh directed the Mumbai Police to take action against Mishra after a video containing abusive language by the accused went viral.Deshmukh tweeted, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj taught us to respect women.But if someone is using/threatening the wrong language about women, then there is a law for them. @MahaCyber1 verify this video. @CPMumbaiPolice take appropriate legal action against the person in the video as per the rules.”

The comedienne apologised on social media for her comments and deleted the year-old video in which she made comments on the upcoming memorial for the Maratha king. htc



