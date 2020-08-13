Youth in Pune booked for circulating obscene pictures of a fashion designer

Sections
Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:07 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Pune: The Kondhwa police have booked a youth for uploading morphed images of a fashion designer on the social media after she refused to his physical relationship demands. The victim is 42 years old and the accused is from Kerala.

According to the police, the accused identified as Rahul Srivastava got in touch with the victim in one of the WhatsApp groups related to fashion industry. He promised her a role in film industry and asked her to meet another person named Sameer at a hotel in Salunke Vihar. After the meeting, the accused told the victim that Sameer was inclined to offer her a role in the industry. However, he laid a condition that she will have to appear for a screen test before coming to Mumbai for the final audition.

Inspector (crime) Mahadev Kumbhar of Kondhwa police Station, the investigating officer in the case, said that during a video call with the victim, Srivastava clicked pictures and later morphed them. “He asked her to have physical relationship with him which she refused. He even told her that he would circulate those pictures on the social media which she ignored. Later, the accused circulated one of the pictures in the common WhatsApp group after which she exited the group and blocked her number. She also lodged a case against him at the police station,” he said.

However, he did not stop his act and kept sending obscene messages on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, police said. The police have invoked Information Technology (IT) Act, IPC 354(molestation), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354D ( stalking ) and IPC 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against the accused.



