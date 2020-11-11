Sections
Youth offers man help in traffic jam, drives off with car

The victim was left gawking as he got off the vehicle and the youth sped away in his car.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

An unidentified man drove off in the car of a city resident after offering to help him get out of a traffic jam at Sherpur Chowk on Tuesday.

In his complaint to the police, Naveen Bajaj, 32, a resident of Balloke, said he was heading back from Mohan Dai Oswal Hospital around 2pm when he got stuck in a traffic jam and had trouble manoeuvring his Renault KWID.

In the meantime, a young man offered him help. So, Bajaj stepped out of the vehicle and allowed the youth to take the wheel. However, the latter drove off in the car, leaving him gawking. Bajaj raised the alarm, but to no avail. A case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

