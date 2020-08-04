Youth shot dead by ex-army man over Facebook comments

A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by an ex-army personnel over some Facebook comments at Killa Kavi Santokh Singh village in Tarn Taran on Tuesday.

The deceased was Sukhchain Singh, whose father Paramjit Singh runs a chemist shop in the village, and the accused is Jasbir Singh.

Jasbir had reportedly been posting some comments against the victim’s family for “selling drug pills” on his Facebook page. The victim opposed this. Sukhchain requested Jasbir to not post such comments on the social media, time and again but to no avail.

According to the victim’s father, on Monday, Jasbir posted another comment on his Facebook page against the family. “When we opposed this, he deleted the comment,” said Paramjit.

On Tuesday, his son was on his way back home after paying obeisance at the village gurdwara when the accused intercepted him and started hurling abuses.

“When my son opposed, he fired at my son twice using a .12 bore licensed rifle. My son sustained severe injuries,” he said.

“With the help of some villagers, I took my son to Tarn Taran civil hospital where he succumbed minutes after being admitted,” he said.

Tarn Taran City police station SHO Manmohan Singh said a case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC against the accused, who is absconding, and raids are being conducted to nab him.