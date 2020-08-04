Sections
Home / Cities / Youth shot dead by ex-army man over Facebook comments

Youth shot dead by ex-army man over Facebook comments

A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by an ex-army personnel over some Facebook comments at Killa Kavi Santokh Singh village in Tarn Taran on Tuesday.The deceased was...

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 21:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by an ex-army personnel over some Facebook comments at Killa Kavi Santokh Singh village in Tarn Taran on Tuesday.

The deceased was Sukhchain Singh, whose father Paramjit Singh runs a chemist shop in the village, and the accused is Jasbir Singh.

Jasbir had reportedly been posting some comments against the victim’s family for “selling drug pills” on his Facebook page. The victim opposed this. Sukhchain requested Jasbir to not post such comments on the social media, time and again but to no avail.

According to the victim’s father, on Monday, Jasbir posted another comment on his Facebook page against the family. “When we opposed this, he deleted the comment,” said Paramjit.



On Tuesday, his son was on his way back home after paying obeisance at the village gurdwara when the accused intercepted him and started hurling abuses.

“When my son opposed, he fired at my son twice using a .12 bore licensed rifle. My son sustained severe injuries,” he said.

“With the help of some villagers, I took my son to Tarn Taran civil hospital where he succumbed minutes after being admitted,” he said.

Tarn Taran City police station SHO Manmohan Singh said a case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC against the accused, who is absconding, and raids are being conducted to nab him.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh records 20th Covid death, highest spike of 46 cases
Aug 04, 2020 21:55 IST
Pune divisional commissioner reduces paperwork of pvt hospitals for Covid cases
Aug 04, 2020 21:54 IST
Most valuable Indian lender HDFC gets new CEO after 26 years
Aug 04, 2020 21:54 IST
Woman dies in brutal exorcism ritual in Telangana’s Karimnagar, sorcerer arrested
Aug 04, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.